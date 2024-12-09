MCA to organise cricket equipment fair at Wankhede Stadium on December 13-14

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association will organise a fair to bring cricket equipment manufacturers from India and the sport’s community together here at the Wankhede Stadium on December 13-14.

The MCA Cricket Equipment Fair 2024 will have former India player and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and Australian Consul General Paul Murphy as chief guests on the opening day.

“Choosing the right equipment at right price is a crucial step in a player’s journey, and we are proud to facilitate this opportunity for our MCA cricketing community,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.

The fair will be held from 10:30am to 5:30pm on both the days. PTI DDV BS BS