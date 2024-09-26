MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey: IOC meets Indian Army in semis, Railways face Odisha

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) The semi-final line-up of the 95th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey is complete, with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) going up against the Indian Army, while Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will be taking on Odisha.

The IOC, on Thursday, came up with a 5-5 draw against National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Bhopal in a compelling Pool B game here.

IOC took a 2-0 lead before NCOE fought back to level and later gained a 3-2 lead. However, IOC equalised at the nick of the half-time break.

Again, NCOE restored the lead in the 43rd minute before IOC made it 4-4 in the 45th minute.

As NCOE had its noses ahead again in the 52nd minute, IOC made it 5-5 in the 59th minute.

IOC finished the group stage with three wins and a draw, collecting 10 points.

Meanwhile, defending champion RSPB also cruised to the semi-final with an emphatic success over the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN).

The Railways were all over the home side, scoring seamlessly. While Pardeep Singh netted a brace, Aditya Singh, Shivam Anand and Joginder Singh scored a goal each as their side punched their ticket to the semi-final. PTI AYG SA