MCC-Murugappa schools hockey tournament from Sep 12

Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI) The second edition of the MCC-Murugappa Tamil Nadu Under-17 boys school hockey tournament will be held here between September 12 and 14.

The event will see eight teams participating. The teams will be split into two groups, as teams from other districts in Tamil Nadu -- Madurai, Hosur and Mettuplayam -- will also take part this season, unlike last time, when only teams from Chennai participated.

The league matches will take place on September 12 and 13, followed by the semi-finals and finals, on September 14.

St Paul's, Chennai is the defending champion.

The winning school gets a rolling trophy and sports equipment as reward, while the runner-up will get the second place rolling trophy and sports equipment.

Meanwhile, Hercules high-end bicycles will be provided as awards to the best forward, best midfielder, best goalkeeper, the most promising player of the tournament and the player of the match of the finals.

After the conclusion of the competition, the 95th edition of the All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament will also take place here from September 19 with 10 teams in the fray. PTI AYG SS