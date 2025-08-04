McCullum expresses his admiration for Siraj

London, Aug 4 (PTI) England head coach Brendon McCullum on Monday expressed his admiration for India pacer Mohammed Siraj for his lion-hearted effort with the ball in the final Test here and termed the five-match series as one of the best he has been part of.

Siraj was the standout performer, delivering one of his finest performances under pressure. He grabbed nine wickets in the fifth Test, which India won by six runs, and finished the series with 23 wickets, the highest across both teams.

"When Siraj took that final wicket, as much as we were incredibly disappointed, (I had) admiration for him and the fight he has got as a cricketer and the way he was able to do what he did," McCullum said on Sky Sports after the match.

The Test series turned out to be one of the most intensely-fought and drama-filled showdowns in recent times.

"That is the best five-match Test series I have ever been a part of and witnessed. It just oscillated so much right throughout the six weeks and I felt it had everything. I thought there was quite a lot of hostilities at times, camaraderie at times, great cricket at times, there was some average cricket because of the pressure both sides were under," said the former dashing Kiwi batter.

"We knew it was going to be hard coming into the series, we knew they were going to test us physically and mentally. I think it tested both teams a lot more than what was expected. It was a cracking series and I think 2-2 was a fair reflection." Talking about the physical and mental challenges in such high-intensity contest, he said, "Playing all five days of all five Tests becomes a mental exertion. Obviously, we had to call in fresh legs in this last Test match. You know it is coming but you don't know what is coming until it hits you." "It is the hardest thing in cricket playing a five-game series and being tested as much as you are for as long as you are. It challenges not just as a sportsperson but your character. It questions how much you want it. As a fan of a game, I thought it was an unbelievable spectacle." The series saw some mistakes committed by both teams as well as some turning points.

"You are always going to have missed opportunities throughout a series. India will probably look back at some opportunities they had -- maybe in first test at Headingley. Even at Lord's, the natural rhythm of a game will always serve up certain situations.

"Even last night, we had Brook and Root playing as well as they were. For India to come back and take 7-60, it is another great example of what can happen in this great game we play," he said.

There were often times in the series when England eschewed their ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' style of batting, like on the opening day of the Lord's Test when they scored 251 runs. But McCullum said his side will continue to stay true to its brand of cricket as it "guarantees greatest chance" of winning.

"I think when we move away from our style of cricket, that is when we become vulnerable and our wicket-taking drops. If we stay true to what we believe in, backing it, and almost double down on the philosophy, it gives us our greatest opportunity. I think that is what we were able to do at Lord's.

"With bat in hand we were brave when we needed to be. There are many different things throughout the series where we grew as a team.

"It is hard to say when you lost the last Test but throughout the changing room was growing and was understanding that when we play our style, it gives us our greatest chance. It doesn't guarantee anything but it gives us our greatest chance."