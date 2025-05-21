McIlroy set to star in DP World India Championship

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Indian golf is set to get a major boost as Grand Slam winner, Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation in the USD four million inaugural DP World India Championship here later this year.

This will be the American world No.2's maiden outing in India.

The championship will take place at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19.

The 2025 Masters Tournament champion confirmed his status as a global golfing icon when he completed a career Grand Slam in memorable fashion in April, adding the Green Jacket to his four previous Major victories at the 2011 US Open, the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 and The Open in 2014.

Co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament -- launched by global smart logistics provider DP World and the DP World Tour -- features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India.

"I'm excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I've always wanted to explore," said McIlroy.

"I'm proud to play in the DP World India Championship. I've always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can't wait to play in front of the Indian golf fans." The announcement follows the success of the 2025 Hero Indian Open, won by Eugenio Chacarra, and further boosts the Tour's momentum in the region.

As the Tour's title partner since 2022, DP World is reaffirming its commitment to golf with this new tournament. It complements its broader sporting footprint in India, which includes partnerships with the Delhi Capitals, and grassroots programmes like the 'Second Life Container' initiative and 'Balls for Birdies' campaign -- both of which involve DP World donating golf balls to help grow the game and make it more accessible.

"We are delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the DP World India Championship. Having a player of his calibre underscores the commitment both we and the DP World Tour have to the success of this tournament," said Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, DP World.

"Rory will capture global attention, increase participation, and position India as a premier destination for golf.

"Our mission to support the growth of golf from the grassroots remains central to our global golf vision and hosting a global icon like Rory in India is a proud milestone in that journey," he added.

The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. PTI Cor AM AM AM