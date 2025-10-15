McIlroy to go driver-free at DGC, declares love for cricket, calls golf to protect its traditions

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy vowed to bench his driver on his India debut at the tricky Delhi Golf Club, even as he charmed fans with his love for Test cricket and called to preserve golf's traditions in an increasingly global game.

World No. 2 McIlroy will make his debut in India when he tees up at the DGC in a star-studded international field also featuring fellow Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry.

"The next time I hit my driver will be in Abu Dhabi. (Laughter) I don't think I'll hit a driver this week. I just don't feel like the risk is worth the reward," the 36-year-old told reporters at the press conference.

"I'd rather leave myself two or three clubs back and hit a 7-iron into a par 4 instead of hitting a wedge where if you just get it off-line here and the ball is gone. You're hitting it into jungle and you're not going to be able to get it out. You can rack up a very big number very quickly.

So being strategic and being smart with your play off the tee, especially, is very important. I can see why S.S.P (Chawrasia) has done so well around here. You just keep hitting it down the middle, hit it 260, 250, 260 every single time, and if you do that, then you can do very well around this golf course." McIlroy said he was relishing the chance to play in a new country after 18 years as a professional.

"India is a country I've wanted to travel to for a long time," he said.

"The welcome has been incredible. I'm excited to play a golf tournament in a place that I've never played before. 18-odd years into a professional career and to still be able to do things for the first time is something that excites me." "I'm a bit of a sicko, I love Test matches" ========================== Away from golf, McIlroy expressed his admiration for Indian culture and an unexpected love for cricket.

"I'd love to go watch a cricket match. I'm a bit of a sicko; I love sitting down and watching test matches," he said. I'm going to be in Australia later this year, and The Ashes is going to be on. So that's something I'm quite excited -- I don't think I'll be able to get to a game but I'd love to do that.

"Obviously the Taj Mahal, love to come back at some time in years to come, bring back the family and experience that together. It's obviously a very, very big country and a lot to see." Asked about returning for the Indian Open, McIlroy said the March–April window makes it difficult due to his PGA Tour commitments and Masters preparation. However, he called the DLF course "infamous" and hopes to play it on a future visit.

"I'd love to play the DLF. I think it's become, like, this infamous golf course around the world, just the bunkering, and that 17th hole seems to be just an absolute menace of a golf hole. I'd love to get there and play at some point. I don't think I'll be able to make it happen this week." The Northern Irishman, who completed his career Grand Slam earlier this year with a Masters win and helped Europe reclaim the Ryder Cup, was quick to downplay the noise surrounding the event's controversies.

"People are remembering that week for the wrong reason," McIlroy said. "We were simply brilliant. The Americans hit it close; we hit it closer. I'd like to shift the narrative back to how good the European team really was." McIlroy had faced fan hostility, including personal taunts and an incident where his wife was splashed, during the Ryder Cup.

On philosophy, golf's identity, and future captaincy ================================ Clarifying reports that he read the Bhagavad Gita before the Masters, McIlroy said he draws more from stoicism and ancient Greek philosophy but praised India's "gentle and hospitable" spirit.

Reflecting on golf's evolution, McIlroy said: "Golf can grow, but it should still respect its traditions. It doesn't need to be the NFL. I'd rather see more people playing than just watching." Reflecting on the changing landscape of sports fandom, he acknowledged the rise of opinion-driven commentary and betting but urged athletes to "block out the noise" for their own mental health and longevity.

As for his long-term future, McIlroy said he would "love" to captain Europe in the Ryder Cup someday, though not before 2027.

"Hopefully I'm still playing and good enough to put points on the board," he said, adding that Luke Donald's leadership has "revolutionised European captaincy."