McSweeney to open, Inglis also handed maiden Test call up for BGT opener

Sydney, Nov 10 (PTI) Uncapped Nathan McSweeney won the race to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja in the first Test against India while Australia also handed a maiden Test call up to Josh Inglis on Sunday.

These two are the new faces in an otherwise expected 13-member squad announced by Cricket Australia just for the series opener starting in Perth on November 22.

The South Australian had emerged as a strong contender for the opener's spot, earning backing from the likes of David Warner and Ricky Ponting. He has been picked ahead of specialist openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Sam Konstas for the spot.

"We are just really thrilled with Nathan’s game. I think over the last 12 to 15 months, we have seen a player whose growth is on a great trajectory," Chairman of selectors George Bailey said.

"He is a very organised, composed player at the crease and he’s got a game that will really suit Test cricket. He can probably speak more to that but I don't think it’s a huge adjustment to go from three to opening,” Bailey said.

"I think in the 15 or so games that he’s been batting three for South Australia, he’s been in before the 10th over about 20 times, so he’s had plenty of experience. And as I said, his game and the way he plays, I don’t think the adjustment will be too much.” The 25-year-old has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the Sheffield Shield over the past couple of years, as well as his role as captain and batter during the recently concluded A tour matches against India.

"Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket." "His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level." Inglis, whose family emigrated to Perth from Leeds at the age of 14, has been named as backup keeper to Alex Carrey.

The in-form wicketkeeper batter, who is leading Australia for the first time in the third ODI against Pakistan, has also been rewarded for a fine domestic season that included two hundreds in the Sheffield Shield.

"Similarly, Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad," Bailey added.

The pace unit will be led by skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and Scot Boland takes up the reserve quick's spot, while Nathan Lyon is the lone specialist spin option.

Australia squad for 1st Test: ================= Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steven Smith, and Mitchell Starc. PTI APA AT AT