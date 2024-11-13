Me and Abhishek were under pressure ahead of this game, admits Tilak Varma

Centurion, Nov 13 (PTI) Tilak Varma conceded pressure was mounting on him and Abhishek Sharma before the third T20I against South Africa, but he was a chuffed man after lifting the burden with his maiden international hundred here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Tilak made an unbeaten 107 off 56 balls and Abhishek smacked 50 off 25 balls as the two left-handers propelled India to a massive 219 for six at the SuperSport Park.

Tilak also became the second youngest Indian to score a T20I hundred after Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“I was waiting for this moment for a long time. Coming after injury and scoring a hundred…it is incredible. We (Abhishek and me) both were under pressure and this knock was important for both of us,” Tilak told host broadcasters at the innings interval.

Advertisment

This was the 22-year-old’s first 50-plus score in nine innings, while his fellow opener made a fifty for the first time eight matches.

Tilak admitted that the Centurion pitch offered its own challenges because of its two-pace nature at the beginning.

“It was challenging at the start — wicket was two-paced. After that, it went well. I tried to hold my shape and was trying to focus on the basics. We talked about following the basics,” he said.

Advertisment

The Hyderabad batter, who became the 12th Indian batter to score a T20I hundred, said the 219 should a be good enough total to defend here.

“Our spinners are bowling well. We were looking at 200-210, so we have a good total on the board, hoping for the win,” he added. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 DDV