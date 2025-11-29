Meenakshi bags fourth gold as GNDU rise to second in KIUG medals tally

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Meenakshi Rohilla of Guru Nanak Dev University secured the women’s Scratch event but lost the 3km Pursuit final on Saturday to finish her campaign with four gold and one silver on the final day of cycling competitions in the Khelo India University Games here.

Meenakshi, who trains at Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) Patiala, had won both the road events -- Time Trial and 80km race -- before helping Guru Nanak Dev University bag the Team Pursuit title on the first day of track event.

The 23-year-old was at her tactical best in the Scratch race as she held herself back till the penultimate lap and surprised the two cyclists ahead of her by taking the inner line to snatch the lead and the gold medal.

Later in the day, Meenakshi (4:14.150s) tried her best to get the better of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology’s Khoirom Rejiya Devi (4:12.798s) in the 3km Individual Pursuit but her tired legs could not match the pace of her opponent and had to settle for a silver medal.

"I am a bit disappointed that I could not win the fifth gold as this is the event in which I hold the national record," she told SAI Media.

"I tried to catch up with her in the last few laps but I have been racing for the last five days while she was relatively fresh and that made the difference," she added.

Though Meenakshi failed to win the gold in her last race her teammates Niya Sebastian and Ritesh Kaushik won the women and men 200m Sprint gold medals to help GNDU jump to second spot in the medals tally with 26 gold medals.

Jain University continues to top the standings with 27 golds, while Lovely Professional University are third with 22 gold medals.

At the Jagatpura Shooting Range, GNDU’s Skeet shooters Rituraj Singh Bundela and Shivani Raikwar clinched the mixed team gold, beating Rabindranath Tagore University’s Jyotiradiya Sisodiya and Vanshika Tiwari 44-40 in the final.

Rituraj also clinched the individual skeet gold.

Simranpreet Kaur Brar of Panjab University bagged the women’s 25m Pistol gold with a final score of 38. Delhi University’s Parisha Gupta (32) and Tejaswini (30) clinched the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the wrestling competition in Bikaner, Lovely Professional University topped the chart with four gold and three silver medals despite not bagging any medal on the final day.

On Saturday, Chandigarh University’s Shivani Yadav bagged the women’s +86kg category gold with a total lift of 188kg, while Kesav Bissa of Maharshi Ganga Singh University won the gold medal in the men’s +110kg, lifting a total of 352kg.

In the Rugby competition, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology completed the grand double by winning both the men and women events.

In the women’s final, KIIT defeated Chandigarh University 17-5 to complete a hat-trick of titles. KIIT men’s team won their first KIUG gold by beating Chandigarh University 15-10 in extra time. PTI ATK UNG