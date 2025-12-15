Meeting Messi a dream and a duty, his art my antidote when I'm sad: Chhetri

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Meeting Argentine football icon Lionel Messi during his G.O.A.T. India Tour was "a dream and duty" for former India striker Sunil Chhetri as he almost missed the event due to an injury.

Chhetri, who recently retired from the international game as the fourth highest scorer in history with 95 goals, met Messi on Sunday during the World Cup winning captain's third leg in Mumbai. Messi is second in the list with 115 goals.

The former India captain described Messi as the player whose "art" on a football field acted as an "antidote" when he felt sad.

"To be able to express my gratitude to @leomessi in person for everything that he has done for our sport, felt like both - a dream and a duty," Chhetri wrote on his Instagram page.

"I’ve been nursing an injury that’s restricted me to a hobble and needless to say, I don’t like being around even myself when I’m spending more time on the physios table than the pitch.

"I almost didn’t make the trip to Mumbai, till the fan in me rebelled and went anyway. Turned out, meeting the man who makes me very happy, and whose art is my antidote for all the times I am sad, was exactly what I needed." Messi spent time chatting with Chhetri and even presented him his Argentina jersey.

The Indian football star was also cheered on by the fans at the Wankhede Stadium with chants of “Chhetri… Chhetri” amid the exhibition football match and other activities he took part in.

Chhetri also expressed satisfaction at meeting Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul who made the trip to India with Messi.

"It was lovely to meet another World Cup winner in Rodrigo De Paul, and then there was the child-like excitement to share the frame with arguably the most complete No.9 of our generation - Luis Suarez.

"And Mumbai, you absolute beauty, thank you for making me feel so loved. I do not take it for granted." Chhetri said he had to fight with himself on whether to travel to Mumbai to meet Messi or not.

"The build-up to Saturday was filled with little fights, and in a rare win, Sunil Chhetri the fan beat Sunil Chhetri the pro, and I couldn’t be happier about it.

"At the end of it, I guess, both the Chhetri's turned up on Saturday and the joy was twice as much."