Megha starts with win on tough day for Indians in world junior blind chess

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) Asian Para Games medallist Megha Chakraborty of India started her campaign in the World Junior and Women Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired with a fine win over Sweden's Mork Kristina here on Saturday.

Chakraborty grabbed a point following the win. Chakraborty, playing with black pieces, adopted the Dutch defence and advanced the G-pawn.

Thereafter, she reached an advantageous position in the middle game, and scored a superb tactical victory.

But her compatriots could not do an encore, succumbing to their respective opponents.

Tijan Gawar, another Asian Para Games medallist, faltered in the end game to lose to Emilia Tryjanska.

Shobha Lokhande went down to International Master Lubov Lisenko.

However, Vruthi Jain managed a draw against Kazakhstan's Yenlik Yegembayeva to bag half a point.

In the boy's section, Ashwin Rajesh of India lost to Racis Micheal of Poland.

Rajesh opted for Sicilian Defence but a mistake in the middle game with white piece allowed Micheal to emerge the winner.