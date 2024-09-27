Megha, Tijan to lead India's campaign in world junior chess for blind

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) Asian Para Games medallists Megha Chakraborty and Tijan Gawar will lead India’s campaign in the 12th IBCA World Junior and Women Chess Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired to be held here from Saturday.

The nine-day tournament, conducted under the aegis of All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB), is being staged in Asia for the first time.

Apart from the Indian challengers, top 32 chess players from nations such as USA, Poland, Sweden and Ukraine are participating in the event.

“It is our honour to host this event, where we not only celebrate the exceptional talents of players with visual impairments but also strengthen the chess community around the world.

“We look forward to some sensational games and personal stories the next few days will bring,” said Charudatta Jhadhav, the AICFB president in a release. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 DDV