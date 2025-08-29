Meghalaya felicitates 136 athletes, 22 coaches on National Sports Day

Shillong/Tura (Meghalaya), Aug 29 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Friday felicitated 136 athletes and 22 coaches who participated in the 6th Meghalaya Games, on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Cheques of Rs 45 lakh were also distributed among 103 beneficiaries under the YESS Meghalaya initiative.

The celebrations, organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, were held simultaneously in Shillong and Tura, showcasing the government's focus on strengthening sporting culture and infrastructure across the state, officials said.

Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, who attended the programme in Shillong, said the state's objective is to be able to produce local athletes by the next Olympic Games.

He also launched the first phase of 'Megha Fit' initiative with an initial investment of over Rs 20 lakh and announced that Rs 100 crore had been sanctioned for establishing sports hostel facilities to nurture young talent.

"We believe this will empower sports associations and the youth as a whole," Warjri said.

Warjri highlighted the successful conduct of the Meghalaya Games as a testament to the state's growing sporting culture and urged young athletes to seize every opportunity and actively engage with the government.

In Tura, the event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nipon Hajong, who emphasised the role of sports in fostering unity and well-being.