Meghalaya Guv felicitates Subroto Cup U-15 winners

Shillong, Sep 2 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar on Monday felicitated Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School which won the Subroto International Tournament U-15 boys held in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also attended the felicitation programme held at Raj Bhavan.

"To win this prestigious tournament is not something to be taken lightly. I believe that the best time for learning for any child is between the age of 6 and 16. With this in mind, it is indeed inspiring to see excellence at this age," Vijayashankar said, while addressing the champions who represented Meghalaya.

The governor also commended the efforts of the state government for supporting the team.

Sangma, said, "This is a touching and emotional moment. It is a kind, generous and thoughtful gesture of the governor. I thank him for this initiative." He said that the government has invested immensely in sports infrastructure in the last few years. PTI JOP ACD