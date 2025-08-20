Meghalaya karatekas return with 41 medals from All India Independence Cup

Shillong, Aug 20 (PTI) Karatekas from Meghalaya, including gold medallists Audrella Carisa Marbaniang and Nathaniel Levin Suting, returned with 41 medals from the 19th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship in New Delhi, officials said Wednesday.

The state's tally comprised 10 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze medals won in both kumite (sparring) and kata (choreographed movement).

Altogether, 35 karatekas bagged medals, with six of them clinching two each and 29 securing one apiece, officials said.

The double medallists were Dominica Phidahun Kharbani (one silver, one bronze), Esaranaki Kharjana (one gold, one silver), Ferrando Wanniang (one gold, one bronze), Mebapynhun Marngar (one silver, one bronze), Nathaniel Levin Suting (one gold, one silver) and Xenia Rose Nongsiej (two silver).

The other gold winners were Aventinus George Mylliem, Eric Banteinam Ryngnga, Esaranaki Kharjana, Fadrik Wanniang, Ferrando Wanniang, Garret Ivan Lyngdoh, Lapyntngen Mary Lamin and Samuel Kurbah.

The 57-member Meghalaya contingent was led by Donboklang Lyngdoh, Greater EM Kharpuri and Pynhunlang Kharbuli.

The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) congratulated the medal winners for their "outstanding achievement" and lauded all participants for their "spirited performance and dedication" throughout the championship. PTI JOP NN