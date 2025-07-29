Meghalaya pick 25 probables for senior women’s team

Shillong, Jul 29 (PTI) Luiza Tamang, one of Meghalaya’s most consistent performers in recent seasons, was named in a 25-member probables list by the Meghalaya Cricket Association for the upcoming domestic season.

Known for her top-order batting and leadership, Luiza is joined by Daiaka E Warjri and Neha Hajong -- both regular performers.

Warjri is a dependable middle-order batter, while Hajong brings balance with her all-round ability.

Other notable names include Suruti Kumari Ray and Ankita Sharma, who impressed in the previous season.

The probables list will be trimmed to 15-member squad in early September.

The north-eastern state begin their season with the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy beginning on October 8, followed by the One-Day meet from February 6.

The Probables ======== Luiza Tamang, Daiaka E Warjri, Suruti Kumari Ray, Ankita Sharma, Indariakor Kharwanniang, Debasmita Dutta, Neha Hajong, Ruby Chettri, Solina Jaba, Mansi Anand, Ajima A Sangma, Deiphibapynshngain L Mawnai, Sandria K Momin, Monica L Phawa, Riticia Nongbet, Monycable Marbaniang, Sildamicresha Marbaniang, Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Blaridahun Dkhar, Sistilin Ryntathiang, Dianchidora Sangma, Janika Marak, Pilika Marak, Ritreki Pohshna, Dubleen Nengnong. PTI JOP TAP