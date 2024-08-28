Meghalaya school wins Subroto Cup sub-junior boys title

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (PTI) A dominant Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya, clinched Sub-Junior Boys title in the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh, here on Wednesday.

Prosperwell Ryntong (1st minute, 34th) scored a brace while Namebanlam Nongkseh (48th) scored the third goal for the winners at the Army Service Corps Centre.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor presented the trophy to the winners along with Indian badminton star HS Prannoy and athlete Ashwini Akkunji.

Nongiri Presbyterian stunned the Uttar Pradesh side within 30 seconds of the start, taking the lead from the first attack of the match.

Prosperwell's expert finish found the top corner, giving no chance to the goalkeeper for an early lead in the final.

The Meghalaya side were clearly the better team in the first half, attacking with conviction and putting pressure on the opposition. They came close to doubling their lead on various occasions, hitting the crossbar twice and being denied by the goalkeeper the other time.

Properwell doubled the advantage in the second half, capitalising on an error made by the Uttar Pradesh goalkeeper. The keeper failed to collect a free-kick, and the rebound fell to Prosperwell, who tapped the ball into an empty net.

Meghalaya continued to play some exciting football, looking dangerous with every move going forward. Substitute Namebanlam scored the third goal from one such move, putting the game beyond the reach of the opposition with his neat finish.

The winners received Rs. 4,00,000 while the runner up received Rs. 2,00,000.

The losing semi-finalists got Rs. 50,000 each while the losing quarterfinalist teams were given Rs. 25,000 each.