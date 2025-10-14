Meghalaya signs MoU with NorthEast United FC to promote football in Shillong

Shillong, Oct 14 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NorthEast United FC aimed at boosting football development and promote Shillong as the 'Football Capital' of India, officials said on Tuesday.
The partnership, effective from 2025 to 2028, brings together NorthEast United FC, the Department of Tourism, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in a joint effort to promote football culture, encourage youth participation, and strengthen Meghalaya's image as a key tourism destination, they said.
The MoU was signed by representatives of NorthEast United FC, Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya.
Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate on football camps, coach education programmes, fan parks, and youth-focused awareness initiatives aimed at nurturing grassroots talent and enhancing fan engagement.
"This long-term partnership will help Meghalayan youths unlock new opportunities in football, promote tourism, and generate jobs in the state," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.
NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham said the collaboration marks a pivotal step in the club's vision to drive football development across the Northeast and create a meaningful impact on people's lives.
"This is a landmark moment in our journey with the Meghalaya government, which has been an important partner in our growth," club CEO Mandar Tamhane said.
He added that the club's upcoming Residential Academy Centre of Excellence in Shillong will be a stepping stone for football development in the region and in India.
The collaboration will also see NorthEast United FC players feature in Meghalaya's youth and tourism campaigns, highlighting the state's growing reputation as both a football hub and a vibrant travel destination. PTI JOP RG