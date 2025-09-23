Meghana Reddy qualifies for main draw of Korea Open

Suwon (Korea), Sep 23 (PTI) Indian shuttler Meghana Reddy entered the main draw of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament after registering straight-game wins in the qualifiers on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old defeated Chinese Taipei's Pei Chu Chen 21-6, 21-18 in the first round, before beating Japan's Ririna Hiramoto 21-19, 22-20 in the second to secure her spot in the main draw of the USD 475,000 event.

She will take on Tonrug Saeheng of Thailand in the first round.

All other Indians competing in the qualifiers failed to advance to the main event.

In men's singles, Shivansh lost 12-21, 21-17, 12-21 to Lu Wei Hsuan of Chinese Taipei.

The pair of Nitin Kumar and Harsh Rana was defeated 11-21, 17-21 by Bao Xin Da Gu La and Yu Hsang Chou of Chinese Taipei, while Shivansh and Pranave Chandel lost 15-21, 6-21 to Hung Bing Fu and Fu Syuan Liu in the men's doubles qualifiers. PTI APA UNG