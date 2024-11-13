Mehendale, Herlekar get top billing in Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Tanay Mehendale and Shivani Herlekar have been given top billing in men's and women's singles categories for the Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament starting here on Thursday.

In men's category, Shvetank Karnik is seeded second while Yash Tiwari and Soham Phatak are seeded third and fourth respectively.

In the women's competition, Shraddha Hakke is seeded second followed by Manasvi Vaidya as third seed and Netra Jhalani as fourh seed.

The tournament is organised by the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) along with Willingdon Sports Club.

Seedings: Girls' singles U17: 1. Shravni Patil, 2. Prisha Shah, 3. Netra Jhalani, 4. Khushi Pahwa.

Boys' singles U-17: 1. Tanay Mehendale, 2. Harshit Mahimkar, 3. Ishan Wankhede, 4. Nidhish More.

Women's singles: 1. Shivani Herlekar, 2. Shraddha Hakke, 3. Manasvi Vaidya, 4. Netra Jhalani.

Men's singles: 1. Tanay Mehendale, 2. Shvetank Karnik, 3. Yash Tiwari, 4. Soham Phatak. PTI DDV AH AH