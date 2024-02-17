Mehuli and Divyansh go down in bronze medal match

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Indian 10m air rifle mixed team pairing of Mehuli Ghosh and Divyansh Singh Panwar went down 9-17 to Hungary's Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni in the bronze-medal match to finish fourth at the ISSF World Cup 10M in Granada, Spain on Saturday.

India continues to lead the standings with four gold and 10 medals.

Mehuli and Divyansh had earlier in the day shot a combined 630.7 in the second qualification relay to earn the fourth place and a shot at bronze.

Germany's Maximilan Dallinger and Anna Janssen won gold in the event.

Meanwhile, Nancy and Aishwary Tomar finished 16th in the same event with a tally of 627.6.

In the mixed team air pistol Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjwal Malik shot 573 to finish in eighth position while Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh shot 568 to end in 19th place. PTI AH AH KHS KHS