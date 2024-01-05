Melbourne Stars keeper Harper hospitalised due to head injury

Melbourne: Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper Sam Harper was hospitalised after taking a blow on the head during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The 27-year-old was conscious and in a stable condition. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and will undergo scans overnight.

Harper's club said in a statement that they will provide updates about the player's health as and when they get the reports.

"Sam Harper was struck in the head whilst batting at training this evening at the MCG and subsequently taken to hospital in a stable condition.

"We ask that you respect his privacy at this time. The club will provide further updates when they come to hand," said Melbourne Stars in a statement.

Harper was training ahead of the team's clash against Sydney Sixers when he was hit on the head while batting in the nets.

A report in ESPNcricinfo said the cricketer attempted to play a cross-bat shot and got hit on the chin, "with the ball lodging under the grill of his helmet, causing a severe cut near his throat".

The report added that Melbourne Stars immediately called off the training session.

In January 2020, Harper suffered a serious concussion in the BBL when he collided with Hobart Hurricanes' Nathan Ellis and had to be taken to hospital, according to the report.