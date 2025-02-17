Members of 2017 Champions Trophy-winning squad felicitated

Karachi, Feb 17 (PTI) Members of the Pakistan squad that won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017 were felicitated at the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of the tournament in Lahore.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was leading the team then, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail attended the ceremony on Sunday and they expressed confidence in the current team's ability to defend the title.

"Definitely our team is very capable of defending the title we won back in 2017. We have a good tight squad but it all depends on which players perform on a given day," Sarfaraz said.

Sarfaraz also made it clear Pakistan would definitely enjoy the advantage of playing at home.

"It is after a long time we are hosting a big ICC event so I think the support of the people and the occasion will also inspire our players to give their best," he added.

He said that it was up to the captain and management to create momentum in the dressing room.

Sarfaraz also termed the 2017 final against India as his most memorable match.

"I can never forget that match." Azhar Ali, a national selector now, believed that the best players for the conditions had been picked. PTI Cor AH AH