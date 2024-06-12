Mendiratta in line to make final at ISSF World Cup

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Paris Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta shot a three-round qualification score of 74 out of 75 in men’s trap and remained in contention for a top-six final berth at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, here on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old Indian will return for the final two rounds of qualification, with the medal round slated later in the day in Lonato.

China’s Yu Haicheng was at the top of the leader board with a perfect 75 at this stage.

Mendiratta was the best Indian on show as the others in Prithviraj Tondaiman (71) was 21st and Vivaan Kapoor (70) on 33rd.

In women's trap, Shreyasi Singh (67) and Rajeshwari Kumari (67) shot identical scores and were placed 15th and 17th respectively, while Manisha Keer shot 64 to lie 43rd.