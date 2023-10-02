Men's bridge team in semis; women's, mixed sides bow out

Hangzhou, Oct 2 (PTI) The Indian men's bridge team made it to the semifinals of the Asian Games to assure itself of a medal, while the women's and mixed teams were eliminated here on Monday.

With the bridge qualification rounds ended at the continental games on Monday, the Indian men's team was ranked second as it made the semi-finals with 278.93 points after 266 boards.

Hong Kong, China and Chinese Taipei took the other three semi-final spots.

However, the Indian women's and mixed teams could not make the last-four grade.

In the women's bridge team event, India finished seventh with 106.83 points, while in mixed team, they scored 234.57 points, missing the semi-final berth by 15.66 points and finishing fifth.

The bridge men's team semi-finals will be six-round contest. PTI AM AM KHS KHS