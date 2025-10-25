Men's Hockey India League to begin on Jan 3 next year, to be held in three cities

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Season two of the revived men's Hockey India League will commence in Chennai on January 3 with a clash between Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans, the organisers announced on Saturday.

The tournament, scheduled to be held in three legs across three different cities, will culminate on January 26 in Bhubaneswar.

The women's HIL will begin on December 28 this year in Ranchi with the final on January 10 next year.

Hockey India said the opening leg of men's HIL, which will be an eight-team affair, will be held in Chennai from January 3-9 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

Action will then move to Ranchi for the second leg, scheduled from January 11-16 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, before heading to Bhubaneswar for the final leg from 26 January 17-26 at the Kalinga Stadium, which has become the hub of hockey in the last few years.

As per the format, each team will face the others once in a single round-robin format, with the top-four teams advancing to the playoffs.

The knockout stage, comprising Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on January 23, followed by Qualifier 2 on January 25 - will all take place in Bhubaneswar.

A total of 33 matches will be played in men's HIL, with international stars from more than 10 countries, including Argentina, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, and Australia taking part in the nearly month-long event.

The other teams in the fray are, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, defending champions Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and HIL Governing Council.

"The season will culminate in a grand finale on January 26 at the Kalinga Stadium, featuring the 3rd/4th place match earlier in the evening, followed by the final," said a Hockey India release.

The women's HIL will begin on December 28 with the match between Ranchi Royals and SG Pipers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi. The other two teams in the fray are JSW Soorma Hockey Club, and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

"The women's HIL will follow a double round-robin format, with each of the four teams facing every other side twice. Following the league stage, the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the final on January 10," said Hockey India.

A total of 13 matches will be played in women's HIL with players representing over 10 nations, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, Australia, Spain, and Great Britain, expected to compete.

"After the success of Hockey India League last season, we have expanded the men's league to three different cities to ensure everyone can enjoy the action right from the venues," said HIL Governing Committee Chairperson Dilip Tirkey.