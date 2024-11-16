Men's Hockey National: Odisha beat Haryana 5-1 to lift title

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) India international Shilanand Lakra slammed a hat-trick to hand Odisha the senior men's National Hockey Championship, beating Haryana 5-1 in the final here on Saturday.

Shilanand (48th, 57th, 60th minutes) scored three goals in a span of 12 minutes, while Rajat Akash Tirkey (11th) seized an early opportunity to give Odisha the lead, scoring from close range. Pratap Lakra (39th) then doubled the lead in the third quarter, converting a penalty stroke.

In the fourth quarter, Shilanand rose to the occasion for Odisha. Haryana's lone goal was scored by Joginder Singh (55th).

Uttar Pradesh defeated Manipur 2-1 to claim the third spot.

Uttar Pradesh captain and India international Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (6th) broke the deadlock in the first quarter.

A precise long ball from fellow international Rajkumar Pal found Iktidar Ishrat, who squared it to Lalit for a quick tap in.

Deep in the third quarter, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (43th) found the equaliser for Manipur from a penalty corner.

In the final quarter, Uttar Pradesh scored the winner when Rajkumar Pal scored the winner in the 54th minute. PTI SSC SSC KHS