Men's national hockey camp begins with focus on analysing recent performances, says coach Fulton

Bengaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) The men's national hockey camp, featuring a 36-member core probable group, began at the SAI Centre here on Monday, with chief coach Craig Fulton saying the focus will be on "introspecting" on recent performances.

The camp will conclude on March 28.

"It has been a busy season for the players with back-to-back events and high-quality matches. During this camp, our focus will be more on fitness and conditioning apart from introspecting on the recent performances and where we stand in terms of key focus areas," Fulton was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release.

"Our efforts now will be towards building up for the matches in the next phase of Pro League in Europe and I will also be interested in seeing how some of the fresh talents live up to the billing," he added.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Pawan, Suraj Karkera and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar are the goalkeepers who have been named in the core group, while Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar and Yashdeep Siwach are the defenders.

Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh and Poovanna CB are the midfielders named in the core probable group.

Among forwards, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako, Selvam Karthi, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh and Uttam Singh have been called up for the short two-week camp.

Striker Mandeep Singh, who is set to get married next week, has been exempted from the camp.

In their recent outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25, the Indian team impressed with five wins out of the eight matches it played at home.

The Indians are currently placed third in the Pro League standings with 15 points, behind England and Belgium, who occupy the first and second place respectively with 16 points each.

