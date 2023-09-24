Men's volleyball team goes out of medal hunt

Hangzhou, Sep 24 (PTI) Japan pushed Indian men's volleyball team out of the medal race at the Asian Games with a fluent 3-0 win in a cross-group match here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Keihan Takahashi emerged as star performer for Japan by logging 21 points, playing a key role in his team's 25-16 25-18 25-17 victory in one hour and 11 minutes.

Erin Varghese was top scorer for India with eight points.

Japan will now face China in the semifinals whereas India will play against either Pakistan or Qatar in fifth-sixth place classification match on Tuesday.

The Indian team had topped the Group C after winning against Cambodia and South Korea. PTI TRN AT AT