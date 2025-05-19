Mental barrier broken, free to push his limits: Gagan Narang on Neeraj breaching 90m mark

New Delhi: The 90-metre "mental barrier" broken, superstar Neeraj Chopra will now strive to push the limits further to attempt tasks that were previously considered out of reach, reckons Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang.

Chopra entered the elusive club when he threw the spear at a distance of 90.23 metres at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

"The monkey is off his back and he is now free to push his limits," Narang told PTI Videos.

"At one limit, that glass ceiling, that mental barrier which probably played on his mind for some time is now broken," Narang said, as the double Olympic medallist Chopra prepares for major events like the upcoming World Championships, in which he will look to defend the title he won two years ago.

Chopra, however, finished second to Germany's Julian Weber, who threw 91.06 metres, in Doha.

Narang hailed the achievement as "absolutely phenomenal" and "monumental" for Indian athletics, emphasising its broader significance.

"It's not just about the distance, right? It's about redefining what's possible for Indian sport, especially on the global stage.

"This is the first competition of the season for him. And there are many more competitions lined up. So, while it's important to break that barrier, I think getting the right score is important at the right time." He stressed that "confidence is very, very important" for Chopra to build on this milestone.

Narang, who served as India's Chef de Mission at Paris 2024, drew a parallel with his own experience in shooting, where chasing the perfect 600/600 score was both a mental and physical challenge.

"You know, I was shooting 597, 598, 599. But that 600 — the world record mark — was not coming. I took it personally. And one and a half months later, I broke that record. That mindset — to go beyond what's seen as the limit — is what we're witnessing with Neeraj now."

Even as Chopra continues to set benchmarks in Indian athletics, the widening gulf between the 27-year-old and his compatriots is becoming a matter of concern.

Narang, however, dismissed such concerns.

"I don't see a problem at all. There is an outlier in every sport. At some point, someone has to break the glass ceiling — Neeraj has done that." He likened the trajectory to his own shooting career, where early world-beating performances took time to be emulated.

"He's inspired a whole generation. Now others will start chasing that standard. Some may even surpass it in time." The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist further expressed his optimism about the proposed shooting league, scheduled to launch in November 2025.

"We've been thinking about a league for a long time. Indian shooters travel to Germany to compete in Bundesliga — now it's time for something of our own," he said.

According to him, the format — which is expected to include junior, youth, and senior players in each team — will be a major boost for Indian shooting.

"It'll allow juniors to learn directly from seniors, and bring international exposure to the grassroots. That knowledge exchange is invaluable." It remains to be seen if the league can directly impact India's Olympic medal count, but Narang is hopeful.

"Let's take one step at a time. It's a very positive move — and the timing is just right."