Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Yuvraj Sandhu''s 76 takes him to tied 44th

New Taipei City, Sep 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu carded a four-over 76 on the third day to lie tied 44th at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters here on Sunday.

Sandhu had a promising start to his third round as he made birdie on the fourth and sixth holes held at Taiwan Golf and Country Club.

The Indian had a mid-round lapse and he dropped four shots in three holes with bogeys on the eighth and 10th holes and a double bogey on the ninth.

Late consecutive bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes further hurt his round. His total score stands at eight over par.

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, who led for the first two days stumbled as he played his first over par round of the week with a card of 1-over 73 to slip back down to six under par.

Rattanon Wannasrichan carded 2-under 70 to take his total score to six under par and become joint leader at the end of the third round.

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai started his day with a bogey before picking up strokes on the seventh and 15th holes with birdies.

However, a double bogey on the final hole of the round saw him drop shots and close the day with an above par round.

Rattanon Wannasrichan made birdies on the second, seventh and 15th holes and dropped a shot with his only bogey of the round on the 11th hole.

It was Thai domination at the top of the leaderboard as Jazz Janewattananond (68-75-70), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (71-68-74) and Nitithorn Thippong (73-70-70) were in T-3 with a total of 3-under par. PTI Cor ATK