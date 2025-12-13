Messi mania grips Kolkata as thousands welcome Argentine icon at 2.26 am

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Thousands braved the December chill and waited past midnight to give a rousing welcome to Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi as he arrived in Kolkata for his whirlwind three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025.

The Barcelona legend's 2.26 am touchdown in the early hours of Saturday sent the city into an frenzy.

Gate 4 of the international arrivals turned into a roaring sea of chants, flags and flashing phones, with fans sprinting between gates for even a fleeting glimpse of their favourite sports star.

Children perched on shoulders and drums rolled as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under massive security.

A heavy convoy then escorted him to his hotel, where another huge crowd was waiting deep into the night.

Barricades, police deployment, and non-stop cheering completed a citywide eruption of "Messi mania." Messi arrived with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. Over the next 72 hours, he will zip across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, meeting chief ministers, corporate leaders, Bollywood celebrities and eventually Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. PTI TAP RUK RUK