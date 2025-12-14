Messi, Tendulkar come together as Wankhede adds another glorious chapter

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) The hallowed turf of the iconic Wankhede Stadium added another glorious chapter in Indian sporting history on Sunday when two of the greatest-ever sportspersons, Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar, shared the centerstage in a grand event here.

On his third stop during his four-city GOAT India tour, Messi spent exactly one hour at the Wankhede, engaging with young football players, cricket icon Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri as well as celebrities from the entertainment world.

Maharashtra chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the launch of 'Project Mahadeva', which aims to identify and develop young football players across the state.

All through the programme, the packed house at the stadium kept changing "Messi… Messi".