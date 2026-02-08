Mhatre-led victorious India U-19 WC-winning team receives grand welcome on arrival

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The victorious U-19 World Cup-winning Indian team returned to a grand welcome with family members of the players and a large number of fans turning up to receive the young heroes here on Sunday.

India won a record-extending sixth title in Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday after defeating England by a massive 100 runs in the final.

Ably led by Ayush Mhatre, India posted a commanding 411/9, powered by a stellar 175 off 80 balls from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and then restricted England to 311 all out in 40.2 overs to record a massive win.

India had earlier won the tournament in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.

Skipper Mhatre and star opener Sooryavanshi stole the limelight at the Mumbai airport while wicket-keeper Abhgyam Kundu too grabbed some attention upon reaching here, with fans and family members waiting to welcome them.

The entire family of Mhatre, including his parents, aunt and brother-in-law, was present at the airport. Mhatre had scored 53 off 51 balls in the final. "We as parents don't have any words for this excitement because whatever hardwork they were doing for all these years it paid off," said Mhatre's proud father Yogesh Kamlakar Mhatre.

"I am very happy that he is bringing the World Cup for his country. He is fond of cricket since childhood and the hardwork he has put in since childhood has bore fruit today. We will celebrate after reaching home," added Mhatre's mother.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup currently going on in India and Sri Lanka, the BCCI is expected to host a felicitation ceremony for the U-19 team sometime in the future.

As per sources, all the players will head to their respective homes from Mumbai and will reassemble for a felicitation ceremony as and when announced by the BCCI.

The highlight of India's outing was that they remained undefeated in the tournament with the BCCI announcing a cash reward of Rs 7.5 crore for the squad.

The squad, coached by Hrishikesh Kanitkar, also defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS