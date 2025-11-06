Mhatre replaces Jaiswal in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy fixture against Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Young opening batter Ayush Mhatre on Thursday replaced India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh beginning here on Saturday.

The 42-time champions Mumbai, who have one win and two draws so far this season, will play their second home game at the BKC Ground.

Jaiswal, who had scored 67 and 156 in Mumbai's drawn game against Rajasthan in Jaipur, has been released since he has been named in the India squad for the two-Test series against South Africa beginning in Kolkata on November 14.

Squad: Shardul Thakur (c), Ayush Mhatre, Aakash Anand (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester D'Souza, Hardik Tamore (wk), Irfan Umair, Akhil Herwadkar, Himanshu Singh, Kartik Mishra, Sairaj Patil.