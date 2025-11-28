Mhatre's maiden ton, Dube blitz fire Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Vidarbha

Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) Ayush Mhatre's 53-ball 110 not out and India all-rounder Shivam Dube's unbeaten 39 powered Mumbai to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Vidarbha in their Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Friday.

The defending champions recovered from early blows riding on Mhatre's knock to overhaul the target of 193 with 13 balls to spare, making 194/3 in 17.5 overs at the Ekana Stadium.

The 18-year-old Mhatre peppered the on-side with eight sixes and hit an overall eight boundaries to make his maiden T20 ton.

Mumbai were rocked twice as Darshan Nalkande trapped Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the second over and then they lost Hardik Tamore (1) to slip to 21/2.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav continued with his return to form with a strokeful 35 off 30 balls with four fours and a six, while putting on 88 runs for the third wicket with Mhatre to lead Mumbai's revival.

However, Yash Thakur had Suryakumar caught by Yash Rathod in the 12th over which brought Dube at the crease.

Dube hit three sixes and three fours to make 39 not out from only 19 balls, adding 85 runs from only 35 balls.

Earlier, half-centuries from Atharva Taide (64) and Aman Mokhade (61) took Vidarbha to a formidable 192 for nine.

Openers Taide and Mokhade set the platform for Vidarbha with their 115-run stand inside the first 10 overs, but yet they finished under 200.

Taide made 64 off 36 balls with nine fours and a six, whereas Mokhade displayed his all-round game to hit two sixes and seven fours in his 61 off only 30 balls. But courtesy Dube's 3/31 and Sairaj Patil's 3/33, Mumbai were able to keep Vidarbha to 192 for nine.

In the morning, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson fell for a 25-ball 19 in Kerala's 32-run defeat against Railways.

Samson was dismissed by Karn Sharma in the 10th over with Kerala slipping to 43 for three, and they failed to resurrect their chase, making a modest 117 for eight in 20 overs in reply to Railways' 149/7.

Andhra crushed Odisha by 66 runs after Prithvi Raj Yarra (3/4) and Saurabh Kumar (3/23) shared six wickets between them in the contest played in Lucknow.

Batting first, Andhra's inning was consolidated by wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (42), Ashwin Hebbar (39) and skipper Ricky Bhui (47), as they scored 184 for seven. Odisha captain Biplab Samantray took 3/20.

However, Odisha were bowled out for 118 in 17.2 overs.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 192/9 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 64, Aman Mokhade 61; Atharva Ankolekar 2/30, Shivam Dube 3/31, Sairaj Patil 3/33) lost to Mumbai 194/3 in 17.5 overs (Ayush Mhatre 110 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 35, Shivam Dube 39 not out; Darshan Nalkande 1/35) by 7 wickets.

Railways 149/7 in 20 overs (Navneet Virk 32, Ravi Singh 25; NM Sharafuddeen 2/32, KM Asif 3/27, Akhil Scaria 2/18) beat Kerala 117/8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 19; Atal Bihari Rai 3/23, Shivam Chaudhary 2/19) by 32 runs.

Andhra 184/7 in 20 overs (KS Bharat 42, Ashwin Hebbar 39, Ricky Bhui 47; Biplab Samantaray 3/20) beat Odisha 118 in 17.2 overs (Sourav K Gowda 24; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/4, Saurabh Kumar 3/23) by 66 runs. PTI DDV AH AH