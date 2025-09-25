MI appoints two-time WC winner Keightley as head coach of women's team

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians on Thursday appointed former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as the head coach of their women's team.

Keightley, part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 1997 and 2005, is one of the most respected coaches in the women's game. Her coaching resume spans Australia, England, and top global leagues.

MI women are already the most successful team in the history of the Women's Premier League (WPL), winning two titles in just three seasons -- the inaugural edition in 2023 and again in 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Keightley to the Mumbai Indians family. A trailblazer in women's cricket, Lisa has inspired generations with her passion, expertise and pioneering spirit.

"Her arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Mumbai Indians as we look to scale even greater heights and build on our legacy of excellence," MI owner Nita Ambani said in a statement.

Keightley added: "It's an honour to join the Mumbai Indians, a team that has set the benchmark in the WPL. The culture of excellence and care is something I deeply admire. I look forward to working with this talented group to build on our success and continue inspiring on and off the field."

Keightley holds the unique distinction of having coached both the Australian and England women's teams. She was the first woman to serve as full-time head coach of England.

She also has rich franchise coaching experience across the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), The Hundred, and the WPL. She most recently guided the Northern Superchargers to the women's title in The Hundred last month.

Keightley, an opener, represented Australia in nine Tests, 82 ODIs, and one T20I.