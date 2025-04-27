MI beat LSG by 54 runs

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, MI scored 215 for 7 with opener Ryan Rickelton top-scoring with 58 off 32 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with 54 off 28 balls.

In reply, LSG were all out for 161 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/22) and Trent Boult (3/20) were the wicket-takers or the hosts.

Mitchell Marsh (34) and Ayush Badoni (35) made some contribution but it wasn't enough.

For LSG, Mayank Yadav (2/40) and Avesh Khan (2/42) were the most successful bowlers.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 215 for 7 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 58, Suryakumar Yadav 54; Mayank Yadav 2/40, Avesh Khan 2/42).

Lucknow Super Giants: 161 all out in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 35; Jasprit Bumrah 4/22 ,Trent Boult 3/20). PTI ATK AT