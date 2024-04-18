MI beat PBKS by nine runs

Mullanpur (Punjab), Apr 18 (PTI) Ashutosh Sharma's pyrotechnics did not prove to be enough as five-time champions Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by nine runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Chasing a challenging 193, young sensation Ashutosh played the knock of his nascent career, smashing a 28-ball 61 to keep PBKS in the hunt till the end.

Besides Ashutosh, Shashank Singh made 41 off 25 balls for PBKS but were eventually bowled for 183 in 19.1 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav struck 78 off 53 balls to take MI to 192 for seven. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah (3/21) and Gerald Coetzee (3/32) shared six wickets between them.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 192 for 7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 78; Harshal Patel 3/31).

Punjab Kings: 183 all out in 19.1 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 61, Shashank Singh 41; Jasprit Bumrah 3/21, Gerald Coetzee 3/32). PTI SSC BS BS