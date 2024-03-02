MI beat RCB by seven wickets in WPL

Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in a Women's Premier League match here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Opting to field, MI bowlers rose to the occasion to restrict RCB to a modest 131 for six in 20 overs.

Ellyse Perry top-scored for RCB with an unbeaten 44 off 38 balls.

Pooja Vastrakar (2/14) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/27) picked up two wickets each for MI.

Advertisment

Amelia Kerr (40 not out), Yastika Bhatia (31), skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (27) and Hayley Matthews (27) stood out with the bat for MI to overhaul the target in 15.1 overs.

Shreyanka Patil (1/15), Sophie Devine (1/16) and Georgia Wareham (1/18) were the wicket-takers for RCB.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 131 for 6 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 44 not out; Pooja Vastrakar 2/14).

Mumbai Indians: 133 for 3 in 15.1 overs (Amelia Kerr 40 not out; Shreyanka Patil 1/15). PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS