MI post 144/7 against LSG

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) Mumbai Indians posted 144 for 7 in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants skipper here on Tuesday.

Nehal Wadhera top-scored for MI with 46 while Tim David and Ishan Kishan made 35 not out and 32 respectively.

For LSG, Mohsin Khan took two wickets while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi got one each.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 144 for 7 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 46, Tim David 35 not out; Mohsin Khan 2/36).