IPL scoreboard: Mumbai Indians post 205 for five against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi: Tilak Varma cracked a fine fifty as Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 205 for five against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Varma hit a 33-ball 59, while Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28 balls) and Naman Dhir (38 off 17 balls) also made useful contributions.

For DC, Vipraj Nigam (2/41) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) snapped two wickets each, while Mukesh Kumar (1/38) took one.

Mumbai Indians Innings:

Rohit Sharma lbw b Vipraj Nigam 18

Ryan Rickelton b Kuldeep Yadav 41

Suryakumar Yadav c Mitchell Starc b Kuldeep Yadav 40

Tilak Varma c Abishek Porel b Mukesh Kumar 59

Hardik Pandya c Stubbs b Vipraj Nigam 2

Naman Dhir not out 38

Will Jacks not out 1

Extras: (LB-1, W-5) 6

Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs) 205

Fall of Wickets: 47-1, 75-2, 135-3, 138-4, 200-5.

Bowler: Mitchell Starc 3-0-43-0, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-38-1, Vipraj Nigam 4-0-41-2, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-23-2, Axar Patel 2-0-19-0, Mohit Sharma 3-0-40-0. (MORE)