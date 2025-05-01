MI post challenging 217/2 against RR

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma smashed brisk half-centuries to guide Mumbai Indians to a challenging 217 for two against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Rickleton made 61 off 38 balls which was studded with seven fours and three hits over the fence while Rohit scored 53 off 36 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries.

The duo shared 116 runs in 11.5 overs to set the tone for MI after being sent into bat.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (48 off 23 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 23) gave the finishing touches to MI's innings with their whirlwind knocks.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 217 for 2 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickleton 61, Rohit Sharma 53; Riyan Parag 1/12).