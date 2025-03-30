MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Ahmedabad, Mar 30 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here.

Five-time champions MI lost to GT by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," the IPL said in a statement on Sunday.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added in the statement.

GT posted 196 runs on a black-soil pitch which was used in Ahmedabad for the clash and MI struggled in their chase to eventually finish at 160 for six, as Gujarat registered their first win of the ongoing campaign.

This was MI's second successive loss and they are yet to open their account. PTI AH AM AH AM AM