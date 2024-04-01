MI stopped at 125/9 by Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals stopped Mumbai Indians at 125 for nine in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Sent into bat, MI were off to a disastrous start as they found themselves tottering at 20 for four in the innings' fourth over in their season's first home game.

Again subjected to booing by fans, MI skipper Hardik Pandya responded with a 21-ball 34, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 32 in 29 deliveries.

Veteran pacer Trent Boult bowled extremely well to finish with 3/22, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended with excellent figures of 3/11, including picking the big wicket of Pandya when he was looking good for more runs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 125/9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 34, Tilak Varma 32; Trent Boult 3/22; Yzvendra Chahal 3/11). PTI AH AH ATK