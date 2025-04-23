MI win toss and elect to bowl against SRH; both teams to wear black armbands

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians have brought in Vignesh Puthur in place of Ashwani Kumar, while home team skipper Pat Cummins too made one change to his playing XI by bringing in Jaydev Unadkat in place of Mohammed Shami, who is among their impact substitutes.

Players of both the teams will wear black armbands to pay respect to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

"I would like to firstly pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We as a team and a franchise condemn any such attacks," said Pandya.

"It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families," said SRH skipper Cummins.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur. PTI AM AM DDV