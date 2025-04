MI win toss, opt to field against SRH

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

MI are unchanged and senior batter Rohit Sharma is among the Impact Subs.

SRH have also fielded the same playing XI.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga. PTI PDS PDS ATK