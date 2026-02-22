Miller, Brevis counter-attack after Bumrah strikes; SA reach 84/3 after 10 overs

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (PTI) David Miller and Dewald Brevis launched a blistering counter-attack to power South Africa to 84 for three after 10 overs in their T20 World Cup Super Eights clash here on Sunday.

At the halfway mark, Brevis was on 24 from 18 balls (2x4, 1x6) , while Miller was batting on 40 with five fours and two sixes.

Jasprit Bumrah's double strike, coupled with Arshdeep Singh's early breakthrough, had reduced the last edition’s finalists to 20/3 after four overs, leaving them in trouble after opting to bat.

Miller then turned the tide, taking on mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in his first over with back-to-back fours.

He continued the assault against Arshdeep, first pulling a marginally short delivery between mid-wicket and mid-on and then cracking a back-of-a-length ball through extra cover.

The surge fetched 21 runs in the final two overs of the power play as South Africa raced to 41/3 after a difficult start.

Washington Sundar too proved expensive, with Brevis dragging one through extra cover for a four before Miller added another boundary to push the run rate past seven an over.

The duo added a rapid half-century stand, sticking to a clear plan of attacking India’s spinners.

After a quiet four-run over from Hardik Pandya, Miller launched a 95m six over long-on to further seize the momentum.

Brevis joined the charge with a boundary through point and then a straight six, backing away to a full delivery and pumping it cleanly over the bowler's head as South Africa firmly wrested back control.