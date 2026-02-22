Miller, Brevis prop up South Africa despite Bumrah's triple strike

Ahmedabad (PTI): Jasprit Bumrah struck thrice but David Miller and Dewald Brevis took South Africa to a competitive 187 for seven in their Group 1 Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

After being reduced to 20/3 inside four overs, the Proteas mounted a stunning recovery through Miller (63 from 35 balls; 7x4, 3x6) and Brevis (45 from 29; 3x4, 3x6) whose 97-run fourth-wicket stand came off just 51 balls.

At 144/4 after 15 overs, South Africa were going on well over nine runs per over eyeing a 200-plus total.

But Bumrah (3/15) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28) wrested control at the back end as South africa lost three wickets in last four overs.

It would have been worse but Tristan Stubbs (44 not out; 24 balls) ended it superbly with back to back sixes off Hardik Pandya in the final over.

India got the breakthrough when Shivam Dube, who had earlier been taken apart, induced a mistimed pull from Brevis off a back-of-a-length delivery.

Brevis failed to get the timing right on his stroke to see his 29-ball knock end.

Having leaked 39 runs from his first three overs, Varun Chakravarthy finally had the last laugh dismissing Miller in his final over.

Brief Scores South Africa: 187/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 63, Dewald Brevis 45, Tristan Stubbs 44 not out; J Bumrah 3/15).