Miller, Brevis prop up South Africa despite Bumrah's triple strike

David Miller, right, and Tristan Stubbs run between the wickets during T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

Ahmedabad (PTI): Jasprit Bumrah struck thrice but David Miller and Dewald Brevis took South Africa to a competitive 187 for seven in their Group 1 Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

After being reduced to 20/3 inside four overs, the Proteas mounted a stunning recovery through Miller (63 from 35 balls; 7x4, 3x6) and Brevis (45 from 29; 3x4, 3x6) whose 97-run fourth-wicket stand came off just 51 balls.

At 144/4 after 15 overs, South Africa were going on well over nine runs per over eyeing a 200-plus total.

But Bumrah (3/15) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28) wrested control at the back end as South africa lost three wickets in last four overs.

It would have been worse but Tristan Stubbs (44 not out; 24 balls) ended it superbly with back to back sixes off Hardik Pandya in the final over.

India got the breakthrough when Shivam Dube, who had earlier been taken apart, induced a mistimed pull from Brevis off a back-of-a-length delivery.

Brevis failed to get the timing right on his stroke to see his 29-ball knock end.

Having leaked 39 runs from his first three overs, Varun Chakravarthy finally had the last laugh dismissing Miller in his final over.

Brief Scores South Africa: 187/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 63, Dewald Brevis 45, Tristan Stubbs 44 not out; J Bumrah 3/15).

