Miller, Stubbs power SA to four-wicket win over Netherlands

New York, Jun 8 (PTI) David Miller struck a high-quality 59 not out to help South Africa recover from a terrible start and post a four-wicket win over the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Miller hit a 51-ball 59 to guide SA to their second win in as many matches, while putting on a crucial stand for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs. The Proteas finished at 106 for six n 18.5 overs chasing 104.

South Africa were reduced to 12/4 inside the powerplay but they recovered strongly, riding on a 65-run stand between Miller and Stubbs (33, 37 balls, 1x4, 1x6).

Earlier, pacer Ottneil Baartman returned a four-wicket haul as SA restricted the Netherlands to 103 for 9.

Baartman produced a measly spell to record 4-0-11-4 while Anrich Nortje (2/19) and Marco Jansen (2/20) provided strong support as the Proteas bowlers dominated the Dutch batters.

Brief scores: Netherlands: 103/9 in 20 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 40; Marco Jansen 2/20, Ottneil Baartman 4/11, Anrich Nortje 2/19) lost to South Africa: 106/6 in 18.5 overs (Tristan Stubbs 33, David Miller 59 not out; Vivian Kingma 2/12, Logan van Beek 2/21) by 4 wickets. PTI DDV UNG